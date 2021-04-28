Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

