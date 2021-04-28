AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON stock opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average of $215.06. AON has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

