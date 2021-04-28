The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

