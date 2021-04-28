Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

