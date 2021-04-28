Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

