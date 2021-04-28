Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Decreases By 75.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.