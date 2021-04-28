Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Decreases By 75.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $61.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
