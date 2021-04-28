The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.53 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

