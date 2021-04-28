Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

