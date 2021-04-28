SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.26 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.