Contrasting Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 14.20 $72.62 million $1.39 21.50 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.98 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

