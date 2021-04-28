Bankinter, S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.90 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.