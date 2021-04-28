Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of OVV opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 34.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

