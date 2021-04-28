Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DAI)

Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ETR:DAI opened at €74.61 ($87.78) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

