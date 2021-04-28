Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $33.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $650.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

