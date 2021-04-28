Hannover Rück SE Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hannover Rück in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $93.28 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

