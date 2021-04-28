KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

