CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

