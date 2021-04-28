Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIRC stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.95. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

