Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Raised to $5.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

