Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MCRI stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

