Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.52

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.52 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 4444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

