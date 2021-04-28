Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.23. 3,691,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 791,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROXG. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

