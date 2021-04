Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.23. 3,691,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 791,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROXG. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the Séguéla gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

