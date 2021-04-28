Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 22488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.57 million and a P/E ratio of 62.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

