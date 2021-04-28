Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.38), with a volume of 24824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

