National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

