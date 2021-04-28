Financial Analysis: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upwork and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33%

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Net Element.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 20.45 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -325.27 Net Element $65.00 million 0.88 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Net Element on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

