Robert Half International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.94 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

