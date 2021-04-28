AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SKFRY opened at $26.87 on Monday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

