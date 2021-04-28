Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $221.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.57 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

