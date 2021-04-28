iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

