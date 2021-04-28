Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 76.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.