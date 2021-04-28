LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 218,133 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

