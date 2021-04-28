Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 825.0% in April

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.