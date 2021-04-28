Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 825.0% in April

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CGO stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
