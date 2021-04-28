West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($10.95) Per Share

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for West Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($10.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

