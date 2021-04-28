Comparing KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Polymetal International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Polymetal International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Polymetal International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.58 billion 0.72 $10.86 million N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.68 $480.00 million $1.25 17.82

Polymetal International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Polymetal International beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components, including individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

