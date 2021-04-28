$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

