Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH)

Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGDH opened at $0.04 on Monday. SGD has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

SGD Company Profile

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

