Roth Capital Raises Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $57.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.