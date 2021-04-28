Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.06 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.