Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

RDFN stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

