CIBC Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,644.50

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.57.

SHOP stock opened at $1,156.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,138.37. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 736.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

