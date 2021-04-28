Credit Suisse Group Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $78.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

