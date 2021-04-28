Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.