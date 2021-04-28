Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.