Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

