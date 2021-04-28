Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBI stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

