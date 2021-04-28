Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $25.43 on Monday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

