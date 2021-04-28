AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

AltaGas stock opened at C$22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.29. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

