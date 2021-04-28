Avis Budget Group’s (CAR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

