Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $88.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

