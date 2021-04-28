Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $26.01 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

